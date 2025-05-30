Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:LOBO) Short Interest Update

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:LOBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,900 shares, a growth of 6,883.8% from the April 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 31.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Lobo EV Technologies Trading Down 3.6%

LOBO stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. Lobo EV Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get Lobo EV Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lobo EV Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lobo EV Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:LOBO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Lobo EV Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Lobo EV Technologies Company Profile

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Electric Vehicles and Accessories Sales, and Software Royalties and Development and Design Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lobo EV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lobo EV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.