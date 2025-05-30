Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:LOBO) Short Interest Update

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:LOBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,900 shares, a growth of 6,883.8% from the April 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 31.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Lobo EV Technologies Trading Down 3.6%
LOBO stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. Lobo EV Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lobo EV Technologies
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lobo EV Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:LOBO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Lobo EV Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Lobo EV Technologies Company Profile
Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Electric Vehicles and Accessories Sales, and Software Royalties and Development and Design Services.
