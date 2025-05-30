Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.08. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 308,377 shares changing hands.

Liquidmetal Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells custom products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to various industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.