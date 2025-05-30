Likewise Group (LON:LIKE) Shares Up 11.8% – Should You Buy?

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 24.15 ($0.33). Approximately 681,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 339,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.60 ($0.29).

Likewise Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.38. The stock has a market cap of £58.98 million, a P/E ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Likewise Group (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 0.30 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Likewise Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 2.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Likewise Group Plc will post 1.1006289 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Likewise Group

Likewise Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Anthony J. Brewer sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.23), for a total value of £170,000 ($229,450.67). Also, insider Andrew Simpson sold 1,397,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.26), for a total transaction of £265,455.65 ($358,288.10). Insiders own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Likewise is a distributor of Residential and Commercial Flooring to independent retailers and contractors via it’s twelve Distribution and Logistics Centres in Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Newbury, Sidcup, Sudbury, Erith, Derby, Newport and Plymouth.

With the support of Manufacturing Partners across the Globe, an extensive product offering has been developed and with strong relationships with UK customers, In its formative five year journey, it has established a business with over 7,000 customers and currently employees c.500 employees.

