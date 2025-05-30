Legacy Solutions LLC Acquires 2,250 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Legacy Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Legacy Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Legacy Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 15,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $91.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $100.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

