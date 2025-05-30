Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,282 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.0736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

