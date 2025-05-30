Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Insider Marc Henderson Acquires 50,000 Shares

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM – Get Free Report) insider Marc Henderson acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.62 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$31,000.00 ($20,000.00).

Marc Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Marc Henderson bought 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.58 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,400.00 ($11,225.81).

On Thursday, March 20th, Marc Henderson purchased 250,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$150,000.00 ($96,774.19).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $167.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

