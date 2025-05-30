Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Makes New $3.35 Million Investment in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 121,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of News by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of News by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of News in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

News Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.30. News Co. has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.