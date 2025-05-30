Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Acquires New Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in MarketAxess by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.78.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX opened at $214.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.84 and a 1-year high of $296.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.91.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.81 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Further Reading

