Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Acquires New Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Avantor by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avantor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Avantor

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Massaro acquired 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,967.40. The trade was a 30.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 83,100 shares of company stock worth $1,027,630. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.