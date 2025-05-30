Jones Trading Upgrades BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Buy

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jones Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

BLRX has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on BioLineRx in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Wednesday.

BioLineRx Price Performance

NASDAQ BLRX traded up $3.07 on Friday, hitting $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 29,670,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,141. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.15.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $2.23. BioLineRx had a negative return on equity of 163.37% and a negative net margin of 90.57%. The company had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioLineRx stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,010,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 50.50% of BioLineRx at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

