Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $305.00.

JLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JLL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.2%

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $149,468,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 50.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,062,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,298,000 after purchasing an additional 357,469 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7,967.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 279,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,643,000 after buying an additional 275,606 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 194.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 395,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,008,000 after buying an additional 260,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $53,533,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL stock opened at $222.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.33. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $194.36 and a 1-year high of $288.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.