JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

GMED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average is $78.20. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $598.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.74 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 145.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1,007.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 62.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 932.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

