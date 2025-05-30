Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 37,365 Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,307 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,110,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,643,000 after buying an additional 264,935 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,151,000 after buying an additional 975,168 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth about $62,142,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its position in Camping World by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 2,875,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CWH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W cut shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Camping World from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

Insider Activity at Camping World

In related news, President Matthew D. Wagner purchased 5,725 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,817.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 300,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,270.40. This represents a 1.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camping World Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $17.07 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.70%.

Camping World Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.