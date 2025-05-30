iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Holdings Decreased by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,933,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47,213,558 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,104,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,528,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,745 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,956,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 343.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,365,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,425,000 after purchasing an additional 38,232,721 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

