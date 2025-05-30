iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,958.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 477,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,092,000 after acquiring an additional 475,467 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $188.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.59.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

