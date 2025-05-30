iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 129.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. M1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $747,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 190,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after acquiring an additional 37,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $131.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.05. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

