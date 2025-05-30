iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

IWO opened at $270.80 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $219.19 and a 52-week high of $317.62. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.90.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

