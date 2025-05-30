Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ) Short Interest Down 80.0% in May

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 28,123 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of QOWZ stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06. Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 million, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (QOWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Free Cash Flow Achievers index. The fund is passively managed, tracking an index composed of US-listed companies that are perceived to have strong free cash flow and show consistent growth.

