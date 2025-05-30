Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Shares Purchased by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,494 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSJS. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 150.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJS opened at $21.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $22.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.1264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

