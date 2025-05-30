InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

IIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut shares of InterRent REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of InterRent REIT from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of InterRent REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterRent REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterRent REIT has a 52 week low of C$7.31 and a 52 week high of C$10.19.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

