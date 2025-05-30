Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,625 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Governors Lane LP raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 127,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,939,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $702,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,239,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,644,000 after purchasing an additional 198,311 shares during the period. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after buying an additional 29,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,876. This trade represents a 10.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $70,312.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,599.86. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,579 shares of company stock worth $584,818 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.4%

ICE opened at $178.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $131.79 and a one year high of $179.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.46.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intercontinental Exchange

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.