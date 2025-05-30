Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Sells $386,851.96 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) President Brian Richard Hole sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $386,851.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 108,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,449,114.60. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,807 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.49, for a total transaction of $369,092.43.

Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $131.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $58.63 and a 12-month high of $235.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.50.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($2.20). Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $157.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 50,634.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

