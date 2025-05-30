Insider Selling: Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET.TO) Insider Sells C$11,406,251.40 in Stock

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET.TO – Get Free Report) insider Roark Capital Partners II AIV AG, L.P. sold 395,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.85, for a total transaction of C$11,406,251.40.
Roark Capital Partners II AIV AG, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 16th, Roark Capital Partners II AIV AG, L.P. sold 2,635,763 shares of Pet Valu stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.85, for a total transaction of C$76,041,762.55.
Pet Valu Price Performance
About Pet Valu
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pet Valu
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Hormel Stock Near Lows, But Tariff Relief Could Boost Outlook
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- 3 Different Ways to Add Gold to Your Portfolio
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Coca-Cola Stock Has Momentum, PepsiCo May Be the Better Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Pet Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pet Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.