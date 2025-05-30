Insider Selling: Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) Insider Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Tonkin sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$20.27 ($13.08), for a total value of A$4,054,000.00 ($2,615,483.87).
Northern Star Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75.
About Northern Star Resources
