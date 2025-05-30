Insider Selling: Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) Insider Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Tonkin sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$20.27 ($13.08), for a total value of A$4,054,000.00 ($2,615,483.87).

Northern Star Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75.

About Northern Star Resources

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits. It also sells refined gold. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

