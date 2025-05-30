Insider Selling: Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Director Sells $153,738.50 in Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) Director Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. sold 32,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $153,738.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 395,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,314. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.24.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 84.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NVTS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

