Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells 6,184 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $526,320.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,329,843.31. The trade was a 5.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DXCM opened at $84.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $127.61.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in DexCom by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 211.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DXCM. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

