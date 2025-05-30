Insider Buying: Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CFO Buys $45,600.00 in Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) CFO Jon Panzer bought 40,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 925,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,262.66. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hyliion Stock Performance

HYLN opened at $1.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $281.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 15.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Hyliion Company Profile

