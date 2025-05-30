Indivior (LON:INDV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 783.61 ($10.58) and traded as high as GBX 920 ($12.42). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 908 ($12.26), with a volume of 184,403 shares changing hands.

Indivior Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 783.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 832.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -170.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -756.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.19.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

See Also

