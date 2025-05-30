Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.95 and traded as high as C$8.39. Income Financial Trust shares last traded at C$8.39, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

Income Financial Trust Trading Up 2.3%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.41. The stock has a market cap of C$28.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Income Financial Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

To generate additional returns above the dividend and interest income earned on the Portfolio, Income Financial writes covered calls on all or part of the securities held in the Portfolio. The net proceeds from this offering will be used by Income Financial to invest in a diversified portfolio (the Portfolio) consisting principally of common shares issued by corporations whose shares are included in The Toronto Stock Exchange Financial Services Index (the TSE Financial Services Index), the Standard Poors Financials Index (the SP Financials Index) or the Standard Poors MidCap Financials Index (the SP MidCap Financials Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Income Financial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Financial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.