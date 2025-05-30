Inc/De Qualcomm Sells 412,500 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $148.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.74. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $56,447,000. GK Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.8% in the first quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 449,245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $69,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 965.3% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.