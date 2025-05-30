Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 157.27 ($2.12) and traded as high as GBX 191.60 ($2.59). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 183.60 ($2.48), with a volume of 482,932 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 440 ($5.94) to GBX 330 ($4.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 157.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 211.79. The stock has a market cap of £231.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 9.80 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 32.67%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.31) per share. This is a boost from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 7.12%. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

About Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management was founded in 1998 and has been a pioneer in the development of investing in the transition to a more sustainable global economy. We are one of the largest investment managers dedicated to investing in sustainable markets globally.

We believe that capital markets will be shaped profoundly by global sustainability challenges, including climate change, pollution and essential investments in human capital, infrastructure and resource efficiency.

