hVIVO (LON:HVO) Stock Price Down 53.8% – Here’s What Happened

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 53.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.48 ($0.10). Approximately 41,193,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,265% from the average daily volume of 3,018,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.20 ($0.22).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of hVIVO in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

The company has a market cap of £56.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.26.

hVIVO (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported GBX 1.69 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. hVIVO had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 47.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that hVIVO plc will post 1.5492958 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Yamin Mo’ Khan sold 3,062,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.23), for a total transaction of £520,581.82 ($702,634.39). Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

