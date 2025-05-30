Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Joy Brown Sells 668 Shares

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director Joy Brown sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $100,026.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,087.04. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $141.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.23. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $404.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.27 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huron Consulting Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.