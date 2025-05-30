Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Position Reduced by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,634,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,212,000 after acquiring an additional 65,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,826,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,920,000 after purchasing an additional 129,490 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,510,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,704,000 after purchasing an additional 92,954 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,347,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,641,000 after buying an additional 29,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $154,516.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,122.83. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total value of $2,970,497.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $397.41 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $299.43 and a fifty-two week high of $481.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $356.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.23). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 35.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.50.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

