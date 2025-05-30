Home Improvement Stocks To Follow Now – May 28th

Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s Companies, Target, and Wayfair are the five Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of companies that manufacture, supply or retail products and services used for renovating, upgrading and maintaining residential properties. This category includes home‐center retailers (e.g. Home Depot, Lowe’s), building‐materials suppliers, tool and appliance manufacturers, and related service providers. Investors watch these stocks as indicators of consumer spending, housing-market health and interest-rate trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.48. 6,685,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,788,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.15. The firm has a market cap of $779.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart has a one year low of $64.16 and a one year high of $105.30.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.68. 1,388,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,267. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $360.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.69. The firm has a market cap of $366.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.19. 1,161,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,892. The company has a market cap of $126.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.93.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $96.26. 2,459,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,499,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Wayfair (W)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Wayfair stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,141,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,399. Wayfair has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $62.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average is $39.79.

