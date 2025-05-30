HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,400 shares, a growth of 4,079.7% from the April 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 627,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 28.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at HCW Biologics

In related news, CFO Rebecca Byam purchased 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $220,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,260. This represents a 24.49% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lee Flowers purchased 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $25,012.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,720. This represents a 20.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,732 shares of company stock valued at $305,032 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on HCW Biologics from $120.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

HCW Biologics Stock Performance

HCW Biologics stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.85. HCW Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. HCW Biologics had a negative return on equity of 2,516.84% and a negative net margin of 1,067.82%.

HCW Biologics Company Profile

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.

See Also

