GTS Securities LLC Sells 342,099 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

GTS Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,959 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 342,099 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,219,298 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,692,191,000 after purchasing an additional 642,776 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,218,518 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $351,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486,011 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 159,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 40,467 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 27,834 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Argus cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.36.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $39.06 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $53.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

