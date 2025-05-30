GTS Securities LLC Sells 23,534 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

GTS Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 23,534 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 4,737 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 22,135 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Expedia Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $194.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.2%

EXPE stock opened at $165.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.59. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.03 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

