GTS Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL)

GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $696,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,364,000. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000.

Get Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA WEBL opened at $24.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77.

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.0246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (WEBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBL was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.