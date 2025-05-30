GTS Securities LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI)

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTQI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 442,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 235,437 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.73 million, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

