GTS Securities LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

GTS Securities LLC reduced its position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 86.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,044 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,103,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,933,000 after buying an additional 329,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,544,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,009,000 after buying an additional 351,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,516,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,850,000 after buying an additional 1,601,666 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,432,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,341 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,638,000 after purchasing an additional 246,283 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 8,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $193,318.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,548.32. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $136,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,810,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,084,259.40. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,014 shares of company stock worth $736,283. Corporate insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Trading Down 5.5%

SG stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 2.31. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $45.12.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.68 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.