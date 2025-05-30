GTS Securities LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

GTS Securities LLC cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 186,955 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

3M Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of 3M stock opened at $149.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.56. 3M has a 12-month low of $96.89 and a 12-month high of $156.35. The company has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.