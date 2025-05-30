Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Shares Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01). Approximately 31,088,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 8,142,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

Goldstone Resources Stock Down 14.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.11. The company has a market cap of £7.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.26.

Goldstone Resources Company Profile

GoldStone Resources Limited (AIM: GRL) is an AIM quoted gold exploration and development company.

The Company is focused on developing the Akrokeri-Homase project in south-western Ghana, which hosts a JORC Code compliant 602,000 oz gold resource at an average grade of 1.77 g/t. The existing resource is confined to a 4km zone of the Homase Trend, including Homase North, Homase Pit and Homase South.

