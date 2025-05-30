Golconda Gold (CVE:GG) Shares Up 25.7% – Time to Buy?

Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 25.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.47. 521,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 869% from the average session volume of 53,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Golconda Gold Stock Up 25.7%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.80.

About Golconda Gold

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties in Canada, the United States, and South Africa. It operates the Galaxy Property situated in the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Galane Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Golconda Gold Ltd.

