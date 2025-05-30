GoalVest Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

GoalVest Advisory LLC reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up 1.2% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $3,233,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Sage Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $16,556,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $122.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.82, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.30 and its 200 day moving average is $89.40. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $133.49.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 3,936 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total value of $495,817.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,822,217.35. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $587,004.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,617 shares in the company, valued at $15,993,370.71. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,901,701 shares of company stock valued at $370,407,533. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. William Blair set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

