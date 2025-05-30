Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%.

Global Medical REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years. Global Medical REIT has a payout ratio of 1,680.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:GMRE opened at $6.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $424.56 million, a PE ratio of -317.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.49 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 0.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GMRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Global Medical REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GMRE

Institutional Trading of Global Medical REIT

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 9.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 23,920.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 45,243 shares during the period. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT

(Get Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.