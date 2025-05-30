Global Financial Private Client LLC Reduces Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Global Financial Private Client LLC lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,021,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in State Street by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in State Street by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $685,441,000 after acquiring an additional 870,849 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,294,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in State Street by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,148,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,166,000 after acquiring an additional 563,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,154.88. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $97.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.23.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

