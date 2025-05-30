Global Financial Private Client LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Global Financial Private Client LLC lowered its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,939 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 0.8% of Global Financial Private Client LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 786,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,426,000 after purchasing an additional 82,671 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 285,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after acquiring an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 46,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 195,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 40,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $89.03 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.13. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Truist Financial lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BK

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. The trade was a 35.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $437,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,122.50. This represents a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.