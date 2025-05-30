General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,635.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,967,490. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.69.

View Our Latest Report on General Mills

General Mills Price Performance

GIS opened at $53.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.05. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.39 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.