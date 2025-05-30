Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,136 ($15.33) and last traded at GBX 1,132.28 ($15.28), with a volume of 11857062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,122 ($15.14).

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRES. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 805 ($10.87) to GBX 980 ($13.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.88) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,310 ($17.68) to GBX 1,320 ($17.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 998.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 813.60. The firm has a market cap of £10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

