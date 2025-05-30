Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,136 ($15.33) and last traded at GBX 1,132.28 ($15.28), with a volume of 11857062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,122 ($15.14).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on FRES. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 805 ($10.87) to GBX 980 ($13.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.88) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,310 ($17.68) to GBX 1,320 ($17.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FRES
Fresnillo Stock Up 0.1%
Fresnillo Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.
About Fresnillo
Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.
The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.
Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fresnillo
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Hormel Stock Near Lows, But Tariff Relief Could Boost Outlook
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Different Ways to Add Gold to Your Portfolio
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Coca-Cola Stock Has Momentum, PepsiCo May Be the Better Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.